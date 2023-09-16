WATCH: Lashkowitz High Rise implosion shakes the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Fargo on the morning of Saturday, September 16, to watch the implosion of the Lashkowitz High Rise.

The Fargo Fire Department ordered a temporary evacuation of the area for the safety of the public, which was in place starting at 5:30 a.m. People are able to return home after clean-up is complete later on Saturday.

The Fargo Housing & Redevelopment Authority contracted with Target Contractors of Ladson, South Carolina, which assembled a group of experts who developed a plan to conduct the controlled implosion of the High-Rise at 101 2nd St. S.

At 7:00 a.m., air horns were used to warn people of the loud blasts, which could be heard and felt throughout the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo metro area. People as far away as Sabin, Lake Park and Pelican Rapids, Minnesota reported hearing the implosion. Many compared the sound to fireworks or a thunderstorm.

The building was down in just seconds after the implosion, sending a plume of dust into the air as on-lookers cheered.

The high rise has been public housing since it was built in 1970. After demolition, construction will begin on a new 110-unit affordable housing project, named Lashkowitz Riverfront.

An environmental engineering consultant will be monitoring air quality. You can reduce dust inside of your home by turning off your air conditioning until the dust settles.

Streets around the High Rise are closed to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m. Streets will reopen once cleanup is complete. The closures include:

4th St. S. from Main Ave. to Prairie St. John’s

2nd St. S. from the Main Ave. roundabout to 4th St. S.

Main Ave. from 4th St. S. to the roundabout

"Exclusion Zone" for the implosion of the Fargo High Rise. (City of Fargo)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.