Vendors reflect at the 50th annual Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday was the last day for the annual Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair. This year was special as it was the 50th annual and some vendors have been attending for almost all of these years.

The corner of Fifth and Broadway has been the home to two street fair vendors for more than 40 years. Audrey Morman and Cheryl Woodcock have been attending this fair since almost the beginning.

“I had a friend who was doing it, and she said you should try it and we have been here ever since,” said Audrey Morman, Owner of Adorables by Audrey.

“Originally, I started with macrame and was making macrame products. This was a place I could start selling them,” said Cheryl Woodcock, Owner of Farmer Tillie’s Homemade Dog Treats.

What keeps these two women coming back every year is the crowds, and most importantly, loyal customers.

“I have customers that come and look for me every year here. I just like promoting the local businesses,” said Woodcock.

“We have so many people that go through, and I just love seeing all the people. We have repeat customers that come and look for you,” said Morman.

The Bismarck Downtowners Association continues to add more vendors every year to help the street fair grow. They enjoy getting to know all the vendors, especially the ones that have been attending for almost as many years as the fair has been going on.

“It’s just a testament to the fun and importance of the event to the community. People love the street fair, we hear all the time how it is one their favorite weekends of the year and how they have been coming here since before they can really remember,” said Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Downtowners Association.

Morman and Woodcock say the street fair is special to them for many reasons, but the most important is the community of vendors.

“Most of the people that surround us are people that have been here for years, you get to be a family with all the crafters, so it’s kind of like a family reunion type thing,” said Morman.

“I just think all the friends I make here and seeing the customers come back year every year,” said Woodcock.

With both vendors coming back year after year, they stress the importance of shopping locally.

“If it wasn’t for the local people, yeah you have Walmart and Sam’s Club, but it’s the little people that support your community,” said Woodcock.

“We turn around and spend our money here. I buy my towels here and whatever. It’s all local,” said Morman.

Morman and Woodcock will be back next year to continue their tradition.

The Downtowners Association says there were 160 vendors this year.

