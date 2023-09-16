Public transit drivers roadeo in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Public transit drivers will have this weekend dedicated to them at the annual transit roadeo in Minot.

President of Dakota Transit Association Terry Hoffman says the event featured a timed obstacle course, a wheelchair securement challenge and a pre-trip inspection at the parking lot of the Minot Sleep Inn all day.

Hoffman said it’s a way for drivers to meet and their families to get involved.

“It’s a big deal to us. Anyone in public transportation, these are huge,” said Hoffman.

The winner gets to go to West Palm Beach, Florida to compete at the national level.

They will have an awards banquet and live music by the end of Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.