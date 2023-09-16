Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.(Nick Nelson)
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor was sentenced in federal court today.

28-year-old Brandon Prue pleaded guilty after being caught by a sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Prue was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

He will have to register as a sex offender after his release.

He will also have to undergo behavioral training for mental health illnesses that were identified while in custody.

In a letter to the court, Prue said that he makes no excuses and accepts his sentence.

United States District Judge Jeffrey Viken said he does not feel bad that Prue was caught. However, Viken says he is happy that Prue can get the mental health help he needs.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Man’s body found in Red River
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Jim Mellon of Midway Lanes, Mandan, retires
Owner of Midway Lanes retires after 57 years
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/18/2023
Renee Arcand missing poster
Still searching: volunteers continue to look for missing woman
Service work at Williston Auto
Long-term auto workers strike could impact North Dakota’s dealers
Generic school desk photo
NDSU and UND set to revive North Dakota Governor’s School program in 2024