FBI offering $10K reward for information on woman killed on Rosebud Indian Reservation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PARMALEE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information on the death of a South Dakota woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2022.

On June 17, 2022, 32-year-old Micheliegh Iron Cloud was walking down the side of Highway 63 in Parmalee while carrying a one-year-old boy when they were struck by a vehicle.

The boy survived, but Micheliegh was found dead.

Independently verifiable tips that lead to an arrest and conviction of those responsible can be submitted to the FBI’s Minneapolis field office at (763) 569-8000.

