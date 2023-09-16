Bismarck pair launches “Clover” marketing company

Kendra Taylor & Kenzie Kelly(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new marketing firm called “Clover” proves there’s not much that can stand between a mom of three and her business. That’s especially true when it’s two moms of three starting a new business with years of experience in marketing and graphic design.

Kenzie Kelly and Kendra Taylor are that duo.

The pair launched “Clover,” a full-funnel marketing firm to consult and create marketing strategies for any business in the area and beyond.

Taylor’s background as a prior business owner and marketer, and Kelly’s background in art and graphic design, made it obvious to the two that running a business is the natural next step. But they knew they couldn’t do it alone.

“Without Kendra, I would supremely struggle, and vice versa. I think we balance each other out super well. She definitely brings skills to the table that I don’t have,” said Clover co-CEO Kenzie Kelly.

The entrepreneurs launched “Clover” on August 31 and have already finished three projects. But they say one of the things they’re most proud of is what they call “passion projects.”

“We’re offering hugely generous discounts on all of our services just to get people going just so they have a foot in the door and a fighting chance to grow,” said Clover co-CEO Kendra Taylor.

Kelly and Taylor say they will offer twelve discounted passion projects to the community over the course of the year.

If you’d like to work with the pair, you can find more information on their website.

Find them here:

