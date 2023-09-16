Bismarck Marathon changes location to the State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state capitol was full of activity early Saturday morning. Runners not only from the Bismarck/Mandan area but all over the United States participated in the final day of the Bismarck Marathon.

The marathon is in its 42nd year and is North Dakota’s longest-running marathon. There were three race options that runners could choose, a 10 K of 6.2 miles, a half marathon of 13.1 miles and a full marathon of 26.2 miles. This year, the major changes to the marathon are its location and course.

“The biggest thing is our start and finish line. We have never been starting and finishing for the big races at the state capitol grounds, that’s brand new. The course this year is new, we are going to be going through neighborhoods and we are going to be going through main street. The course is really incredible, and I am excited to hear people’s opinions about it,” said Josh Askvig, Co-Director of Bismarck Marathon.

The Bismarck Marathon says they have had close to 1,500 runners participating in today’s race. They say they have had over 2,200 participants between the first two days of the marathon and today included. They are already starting to plan next year’s marathon.

