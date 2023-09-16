Ashton Jeanty ran for 3 TDs to help Boise State beat North Dakota 42-18

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for TDs of 2, 1, and 1 yards and Boise State beat North Dakota 42-18 Saturday to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1997.

Boise State (1-2) had lost back-to-back games to open a season for the first time since 2005, when the Broncos dropped road games at then-No. 13 Georgia and at Oregon State to fall to 0-2.

Eric McAlister caught six passes for 143 yards two touchdowns and Jambres Dubar ran for 62 yards on 10 carries for Boise State. Jeanty finished with 16 carries for 43 yards.

Jeanty capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 6:15 left in the second quarter and added a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining to make it 21-6 at halftime. Wesley Eliodor caught a 6-yard TD pass from Tommy Schuster before Luke Skokna ran for a 3-yard touchdown that trimmed North Dakota’s deficit to 28-18 but the Fighting Hawks got no closer.

Schuster finished 17-of-29 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

North Dakota (2-1) had just 183 total yards, 41 rushing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Quarter horses on the Froelich Ranch
A family’s passion for Quarter Horses runs at the Froelich Ranch outside of Selfridge
Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
The Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
The Dolney family petitions to overturn the ND law limiting access to gender-affirming care.
North Dakota families file lawsuit against trans healthcare law

Latest News

Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 2 (9/15/2023)
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 1 (9/15/2023)
First News at Ten
Friday Football Fever Part 2 (9/15/2023)