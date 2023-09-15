Ward County evictions steadily rising

WARD COUNTY, N.D (KMOT) – Evictions in Ward County have been increasing for the last eight years.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says in 2015, evictions per month averaged around 10.

In 2020, the average doubled.

At the same time, Ward County’s population has decreased by 2,000 during those years, according to U.S. Census numbers.

Roed said last month, the number of evictions peaked at 41.

According to their data, the annual evictions this year so far have almost reached the total evictions from last year.

According to Litigation Advocates, some of the common reasons for an eviction is unpaid rent, property damages or breaking a lease agreement.

