School bus struck by pickup in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Menahga school bus was hit by a pickup pulling an empty live stock trailer in Otter Tail County, Thursday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it happened a little after 4 p.m. on 470th St at the County Road 19 intersection. They say both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Officials say the bus only had the driver and one passenger on-board at the time. No injuries were reported.

This is separate from the deadly bus crash in Nelson County, N.D., Thursday.

