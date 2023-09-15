Personal information of thousands of Sanford Health patients potentially compromised

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The imaging vendor Sanford Health uses for its mobile heart screen trucks, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a data security incident between March 27 and April 24, 2023.

According to Sanford Health, patient information was potentially compromised including name, date of birth, date of service, physician name and exam type. Sanford Health is one of numerous DMS contracted partners affected by this event.

More than 21,000 (21,211) Sanford Health patients are being notified of the data breach, including 10,334 in North Dakota, 4,967 in Minnesota, 2,685 in South Dakota, 1,058 in Iowa and limited numbers in 36 other states.

DMS will notify the affected patients and offer free identity monitoring services through Kroll to some affected patients based on the information potentially exposed. Those details will be included in the letter they receive.

Individuals can contact DMS at 866-373-7164 to learn whether they have been affected by this incident. More information is available here.

