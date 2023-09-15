Owner of Coleharbor winery proves wine and retirement are a fine blend

COLEHARBOR, N.D. (KFYR) - A new venue is set to take Coleharbor’s main street by storm.

A new site for Wolf Creek Winery is coming soon and will provide residents the space to sip back and relax. Meanwhile, the owner is proving retirement isn’t about doing nothing. Rather, it’s about doing something you love.

For most, retirement means rest. For Randy Albrecht, it means more bottling, corking and labeling.

“I’ve been making hobby wine for about 20 years,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht’s basement wine-making operation started in 2011. But production exploded from 300 gallons per year to about 2,500 — and he’s not about to put a cork in it.

“It’s less than 1,000 square feet that we’re using. We’re pretty much bursting at the seams,” said Albrecht.

Now Albrecht, his “partner-in-wine” Darcie Hardy and employees Hayley Stotz and Sue Aldinger are just getting started.

His newest endeavor, a project he hopes will put Coleharbor on the map: a new winery operation.

“We have a lot of people coming through the area. We want to give them something to stop and do and have some fun with,” said Albrecht.

Inside the new approximately 3,200-square-foot facility, you’ll find a production area, bar and retail tasting section.

“It makes me feel successful. It makes me feel like we accomplished something. We work very hard to put out a quality wine. We are proud of what we do. They say ‘North Dakota, be legendary.’ We’re trying to unleash the wine country of North Dakota,” said Albrecht.

Just like the best wine takes time, he knows making the best winery also can’t be rushed. And if there’s something about retirement, Albrecht says time – and wine – are the two things he’s got plenty of.

However, the construction only constitutes phase one. Phase two will include upgrades to appliances and equipment, as well as the incorporation of a vineyard on the property.

Albrecht says he hopes to be done with phase one by the end of 2023. He says he plans to be done with phase two by the second quarter of 2024.

Wolf Creek Winery is located at 119 Main St.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.