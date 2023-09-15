InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities working the scene of a bus crash in Nelson County, ND.
One dead after bus crash involving volleyball team in Nelson County
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
The Dolney family petitions to overturn the ND law limiting access to gender-affirming care.
North Dakota families file lawsuit against trans healthcare law
Grace and Lyle Jones on their wedding day, Sept. 16, 1948
Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
Quarter horses on the Froelich Ranch
A family’s passion for Quarter Horses runs at the Froelich Ranch outside of Selfridge