Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Northwood School has set up an account at the Goose River Bank in Hatton to support the Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team, who was involved in a bus crash on Thursday, September 14.

All funds raised will support the Thunder Volleyball team. Checks can be written to the Hatton School, but can be dropped off at either school or sent to the Goose River Bank directly.

A prayer service was held outside of the Northwood School on Friday morning. School officials in Hatton and Northwood say they decided to keep school in session to start the healing process. Counselors were on site for anyone in need of support.

Support has poured in from both communities and other districts across the area, with many sending condolences and posting pictures on social media of teams during moments of silence or prayer for the Hatton and Northwood communities.

Northwood and Hatton schools announced that they are postponing homecoming to the week of October 9-13.

