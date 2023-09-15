A family’s passion for Quarter Horses runs at the Froelich Ranch outside of Selfridge

SELFRIDGE, N.D. (KFYR) - Some say that if you love what you do you never work a day in your life. Just outside of Selfridge, one family’s career is their passion.

On the Froelich Ranch, three generations have sold Quarter Horses, and along the way they’ve made a name for themselves.

Here on the Froelich Ranch, the love for horses has been passed down through the family’s lineage.

“I can kind of relate back to Winston Churchill, that there’s no better place to spend your life on than on the back of a horse,” said Kelly Froelich, rancher.

This weekend it will be their 53 annual sale, and it’s always been a family affair.

“I grew up doing it, and then, just horses have always been part of my life, and I just love dealing with them every day. They’re, you know, it’s almost a good therapy, just dealing with them and being able to work with them and be around them,” said JW Froelich, rancher.

JW is the third generation to walk on this land. His family still holds the same values his grandfather held when he started on this same land in the 40s.

His grandpa started breeding draft horses in 1948 for the cavalry, and along the way, fell in love with quarter horses, which are now the Froelich breed.

“You want to be progressive on what you’re doing. But we also want to stay focused on what my dad started back in the 1940s. And that’s our tradition, is staying focused on what we see and what we think shouldn’t be a good horse,” said Kelly.

They sustain the horses just like the horses sustain them. Beyond it being their livelihood, it has also connected them with others.

“One of the best things that come to us is the friendships that we have developed throughout from people all over the country,” said Kelly.

They’ve made connections with people like Mel Eash, a horse trainer.

“The spirit around here, the hospitality, is second to none. And when you can have that backed with honesty and integrity, it’s a win-win,” said Eash.

Eash’s dedication is evident in his 1,000-mile trek to come to the sale.

Many other buyers like Eash will be there this Saturday where around 60 horses will be for sale.

