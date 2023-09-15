The Burleigh County Weed Board resigns

Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weeds are a continuous issue for homeowners, farmers and the transportation department which mows rightaways along roads and highways.

Motorists may soon encounter more noxious weeds throughout Burleigh County because this morning the entire Burleigh County Weed Board resigned according to Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Schwab.

“The entire board is resigned, the weed control officer has resigned, and the consultant resigned, so there’s no more weed board,” said Schwab.

The meeting was held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Burleigh County Highway Department.

Denise Brown, a former board member, says she resigned after nine months on the board because she says it was not a positive experience.

Schwab manages the portfolio for the weed board, and he declined to comment about the resignations.

“We didn’t get into that, I can’t get into that because some of that is going through Human Resources and I’m not going to sit and browbeat people,” said Schwab.

The Burleigh County Commission has not held a meeting on this issue yet.

