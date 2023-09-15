Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

A mama black bear and her cub had their fill of sweets Tuesday morning in Alaska. (Source: KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A mama black bear and her cub had their fill of sweets Tuesday morning in Alaska when they climbed into a van delivering Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and devoured several boxes of the freshly baked treats.

The van was parked on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when it happened. As a delivery driver was making a regular stop on base, he briefly left the van door open to deliver doughnuts to the store. That’s when the mother bear and her cub snuck inside.

“You could hear them breaking open the packages,” said Shelly Deano, manager of the JBER store. “We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the doughnuts. They ate 20 packages of the doughnut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts.”

Deano called base security, which eventually got the bears to leave the van by blasting loud sirens. She said they ambled off into the nearby woods.

Candice Sargeant, the general manager of the Krispy Kreme store, said her team learned a lesson from the unusual experience.

“We’ll definitely be learning to slide up our ramp, close the doors, to ensure that bears don’t get back in there again,” she said with a laugh.

After seven years in business, she said this was definitely a first.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities working the scene of a bus crash in Nelson County, ND.
One dead after bus crash involving volleyball team in Nelson County
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
The Dolney family petitions to overturn the ND law limiting access to gender-affirming care.
North Dakota families file lawsuit against trans healthcare law
Grace and Lyle Jones on their wedding day, Sept. 16, 1948
Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
Quarter horses on the Froelich Ranch
A family’s passion for Quarter Horses runs at the Froelich Ranch outside of Selfridge

Latest News

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.
Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers
FILE - United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport...
A United jet dropped 28,000 feet in eight minutes after pilots feared a loss of cabin pressure
Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
The Burleigh County Weed Board resigns
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach