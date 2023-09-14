White Earth man sentenced to 50 years in kidnapping case

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Ryan Degroat
Ryan Degroat(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Valley News Live) - A White Earth, Minnesota man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to kidnapping-related charges.

Officials say Ryan Degroat was arrested in March 2022 for entering a home in Hecla, South Dakota, where he assaulted and forced a person to drive them both out of town.

The two were found later by law enforcement at a rest area in North Dakota.

A Brown County grand jury indicted Degroat that same month, and he later pled guilty to the kidnapping charge.

“This sentence brings some resolution to the victim and their family who have dealt with the unthinkable,’” South Dakota Attorney General Jackley said. “I want to specifically recognize the cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies in two states and prosecutors in bringing justice in this difficult case.”

Agencies involved in the investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities working the scene of a bus crash in Nelson County, ND.
One dead after bus crash involving volleyball team in Nelson County
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
The Dolney family petitions to overturn the ND law limiting access to gender-affirming care.
North Dakota families file lawsuit against trans healthcare law
Grace and Lyle Jones on their wedding day, Sept. 16, 1948
Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
Quarter horses on the Froelich Ranch
A family’s passion for Quarter Horses runs at the Froelich Ranch outside of Selfridge

Latest News

First News at Five
North Dakota hits record highs in gas production and captured for July 2023, oil production climbs
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Cost-effective methods used for road maintenance in Minot
First News at Ten
Williston High School to put on three musicals this year
First News at Ten
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for Burnt Creek Township
First News at Five
Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage