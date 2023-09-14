Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
Dashaun Banks accused of dealing meth and cocaine
Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman found dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC releases first new song in over two decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges