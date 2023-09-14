Trial dates set in Minot fatal bar shooting, judge keeps bond intact

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts refused to lower bond for a 40-year-old man charged with manslaughter in a shooting death at a Minot bar in May.

Travis McDermott has been in custody in the Ward County Jail since his arrest in May in the shooting at The Original Bar & Nightclub.

Prosecutors said McDermott and 32-year-old Greyson Sletto got into an altercation at the bar in the early morning hours of May 14.

Investigators said when McDermott fell to the ground, he pulled out a gun and fired it at Sletto twice, killing him.

At a hearing Wednesday morning in Minot, McDermott’s attorney asked Judge Todd Cresap to allow him to post 10 percent of his quarter-million-dollar bond.

In July, Cresap agreed to cut the bond in half from $500,000 to $250,000.

Attorney Elisabeth Hewett told the court McDermott was not a flight risk and would agree to a GPS monitor.

Hewett, who maintained the incident was an act of self-defense, also indicated her client had been on good behavior in jail since his arrest.

“I did confirm with jail staff as well [Tuesday] [Travis McDermott] has been on good behavior and he does not have any sort of write-ups. Just speaking with him as well, he indicated that he did in fact actually implement the Heimlich maneuver on another inmate as well. So he is willing to give help are needed,” said Hewett.

The prosecution balked at the idea of lowering the bond, citing the fact that a person was killed and that McDermott unlawfully brought a gun into a bar.

“Someone didn’t just pass in this case. A young man who died violently at the hands of Mr. McDermott, who was a complete stranger to him, because Mr. McDermott felt the need to bring a loaded gun into a bar. Not only did someone die, numerous others were endangered by that act,” said Tiffany Sorgen, Ward County Deputy State’s Attorney.

Cresap declined to adjust the bond, noting that nothing in the case had changed since they had last revisited the bond issue.

The courts scheduled a five-day jury trial in the case for late January but kept the window open for what’s known as a ‘rule 11′ request in the event of any plea agreement.

McDermott, who pleaded not guilty to manslaughter (B felony) and reckless endangerment (C felony) in July, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the B-felony charge.

Related coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Bearstail Resigns at St. Mary's
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

The area of Burnt Creek Township that the commission approved the zone change
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for Burnt Creek Township
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 9/13/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 9/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 9/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 9/13/23