State Supreme Court denies FORB’s construction stop request, appeal on permits still pending

Railroad bridge
Railroad bridge(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Supreme Court says it will not stop construction of a new rail bridge across the Missouri River despite a lawsuit to keep the old one intact.

Justices say they will not weigh in on who owns the bridge.

Earlier this year Friends of the River Bridge had appealed the final two permits Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad needed to tear down the old bridge after building a new one, that case is still pending in the state’s highest court.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
Dashaun Banks accused of dealing meth and cocaine
Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine

Latest News

Mandan PD crime Stats
Mandan Police Department releases 2022 crime stats
Jessica Guillory, chairman of the 2023 Minot Suicide Chapter Out of the Darkness Suicide...
Minot Suicide Chapter hosts Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk in Oak Park
"Fill the boot" for MDA with Minot Fire Department
Minot firefighters ask community to ‘fill the boot’ to support MDA
World's largest historical quilt getting a home
World’s largest historical quilt getting a home