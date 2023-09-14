State Supreme Court denies FORB’s construction stop request, appeal on permits still pending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Supreme Court says it will not stop construction of a new rail bridge across the Missouri River despite a lawsuit to keep the old one intact.

Justices say they will not weigh in on who owns the bridge.

Earlier this year Friends of the River Bridge had appealed the final two permits Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad needed to tear down the old bridge after building a new one, that case is still pending in the state’s highest court.

