Rugby’s Mattson celebrated as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - Top educators from 42 counties across the state applied to hold the title to be North Dakota’s teacher of the year.

As students and teachers enter the commons, one of the finalists, Andee Mattson, stands with her colleagues. Her son, Jonah, said ever since his mom got the award, he’s been able to celebrate her around the state.

“It seems more fun. I get to go all over. I got to go to Bismarck,” said Jonah.

Sixth-grade teacher Jeremy Johnston said he feels like they’re all getting honored through Mattson’s nomination.

“It’s a real testimony to our whole school and what our mission and our purpose is with our students,” said Johnston.

State superintendent, Kirsten Baesler, said it’s not only what Mattson does with her involvement in helping kids and adults spread the joy of music throughout the community, but also who she is.

“Mrs. Mattson has never been afraid to speak up or ask questions when she believes that something needs to change,” said Baesler.

Sixth grader, Helen Medalen, said the music teacher is simply kind.

“When you go to music class - because her energy is overflowing - she always has energy,” said Medalen.

Mattson, who has taught for more than 14 years, said she too has bad days, but one thing almost always turns it around.

“My biggest thank you has to go to you guys. I love watching you grow from shy kindergarteners to competent sixth graders,” said Mattson.

She said she believes she has the best job in the world.

The other finalists include Trisha Schaefer, a sixth-grade math teacher at Jim Hill Middle School in Minot; Sheila Peterson, a phy-ed teacher at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck; and Megan Wasness, an English teacher at Devils Lake Central Middle School.

The 2024 teacher of the year will be announced in Bismarck’s Memorial Hall in a special ceremony with Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller at the end of the month.

