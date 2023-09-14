Planes of the Past presentation at Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A piece of Bismarck aviation history is scheduled for demolition in 2024.

Aviation buff Jim Christianson gave a presentation about the different kinds of planes that came through Bismarck before the start of World War Two. At the end of the presentation, attendees toured Hangar 5, which is scheduled to be torn down. Vintage aircraft from the 30s and 40s were on display as well.

“There was a concerted effort to try and save it and move it across the fence and repurpose it as a small air museum which Bismarck lacks, and every other city – Grand Forks, Fargo, Minot – have really nice air museums, but it was not to be,” said Christianson.

The space where Hangar 5 is now will be replaced with more storage for aircraft.

