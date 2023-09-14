One dead after bus crash involving volleyball team in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says North Dakota Highway 32 in Nelson County is closed between Highway 15 and US 2 due to a crash between a bus and a pickup. ND DOT confirms the driver in the pickup has died. The bus was carrying the Hatton/Northwood High School volleyball team.

Law enforcement officials say it happened at 3:45 PM p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Highway 32 and 34th Street NE. That is in the Petersburg area, west of Larimore and north of Aneta, ND.

According to scanner traffic, multiple injuries were reported and “as many ambulances as possible” were requested to respond to the scene. Highway Patrol says the school bus carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team was traveling north on Highway 32 and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Nelson County road 4. At the time the pickup was traveling west on Nelson County road 4. They haven’t specifically indicated how the crash happened.

Multiple passengers on the school bus were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for injuries sustained in the crash.

Altru released a statement, saying: Altru is caring for patients in our Emergency Department who were involved in a traffic incident. During this response, we remain ready to care for all patients who need emergent care and encourage those seeking care to continue as planned.

This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. No other information is being released at this time.

