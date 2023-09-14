North Dakota hits record highs in gas production and captured for July 2023, oil production climbs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - July was a historic month for oil and gas production the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources says.

Director Lynn Helms said the state hit all-time highs in both natural gas produced and captured. Oil production also rose to 1.18 billion barrels per day, the highest amount since December 2020. Helms says he believes they will hit 1.2 billion barrels of oil a day before the end of the year.

“Another two percent or two more months like that and we’ll top that 1.2 that we have been anticipating as we went through the year. It looks like it’s really in sight,” said Helms.

There are 33 active rigs, which Helms says is lower than expected. He says trouble hiring people and mergers play a large part in the number of active rigs.

