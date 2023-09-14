North Dakota hits record highs in gas production and captured for July 2023, oil production climbs

Oil well fire
Oil well fire(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - July was a historic month for oil and gas production the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources says.

Director Lynn Helms said the state hit all-time highs in both natural gas produced and captured. Oil production also rose to 1.18 billion barrels per day, the highest amount since December 2020. Helms says he believes they will hit 1.2 billion barrels of oil a day before the end of the year.

“Another two percent or two more months like that and we’ll top that 1.2 that we have been anticipating as we went through the year. It looks like it’s really in sight,” said Helms.

There are 33 active rigs, which Helms says is lower than expected. He says trouble hiring people and mergers play a large part in the number of active rigs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
Dashaun Banks accused of dealing meth and cocaine
Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine

Latest News

Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Former Minot State lineman signed to Raiders practice squad
Former Minot State lineman signed to Raiders practice squad
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/14/2023
Grace and Lyle Jones on their wedding day, Sept. 16, 1948
Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage