National Weather Service ‘advisories’ being discontinued in favor of plain language headlines in 2025 or later

BISMARCK, N.D. - We depend on watches, warnings and advisories that the National Weather Service issues to know when hazardous weather is on the way.

But, because people are often confused about what they mean, advisories will be phased out in a couple of years.

For decades, the National Weather Service has been issuing different alerts for various weather hazards, expanding the number and colors of them.

Watches are usually issued first for a possible significant weather event soon, warnings are for a life-threatening event that is happening or about to happen and advisories are for an inconvenient event that is happening or about to happen, but is less serious than a warning. Examples are a winter weather advisory, heat advisory, wind chill advisory, and more.

Current format for NWS watches, warnings and advisories (KFYR)

But now, with more than 100 alerts, a hazard simplification process has begun.

“There’s very much confusion in watches, advisories and warnings. And where we find most of the confusion is with that advisory. So the National Weather Service has determined we need to discontinue those advisories. So it’ll just be now, going forward, once this is implemented, watches and warnings. And then, of course, we’ll have these statements,” said John Paul Martin, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The plain language headlines will more clearly communicate the hazard.

Proposed changes, where advisories are replaced by plain language headlines, but watches and warnings stay (KFYR)

“It’s this idea of trying to get, look, tell me, what is the danger, what is it? Is it heat? Is it fog? Is it the thunderstorm? Exactly what is the danger, and in plain, simple language, just tell me what it is. So, for example, three to five inches of snow would warrant an advisory today. In the future, once the change is implemented, it’ll, again, be a statement, a winter weather statement, and a headline will be, ‘SNOW: three to five inches of snow from this afternoon into tonight,’” said Martin.

An example of how a currently formatted Winter Weather Advisory will transition to a Plain Language Statement (KFYR)

With advisories changing to these plain language headlines, it also made sense to combine special weather statements with this change. These are for hazards that have not yet reached warning or advisory status, such as thunderstorms with small hail and non-severe winds.

Advisories and special weather statements will both change to become plain language headlines (NWS)

“Special Weather Statement was kind of that first level, that first rung on the ladder of advisories, and of watches, and of warnings. And so, the Weather Service saw this as an opportunity to decrease confusion even more,” said Martin.

All the advisory colors will also become grey for the plain language headlines. These changes will happen in 2025 or later.

The current colors for all the advisories will become grey for the plain language headlines (KFYR)

“The National Weather Service has been thinking about this for a long time,” said Martin.

How the plain language headlines will be communicated on-air and via apps is still being tested.

Another project that the National Weather Service is working on is to transition away from watches, warnings and the new plain language headlines being issued for entire counties. They’ll instead be polygons drawn on a map, similar to the current severe thunderstorm and tornado warning polygons.

“Eventually, I expect, yes, all statements issued will be polygon-based. So, it’s who’s at risk, that’s who we want to be in the box, so to speak,” said Martin.

