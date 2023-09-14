Minot Suicide Chapter hosts Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk in Oak Park

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Every September, the Minot Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts an Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk.

Everyone participating has their reasons for walking, and leadership says it’s an emotional day.

Those who knew and loved Robin Godejohn say he was a free spirit who lit up the room.

Tracy Godejohn and his wife Rita lost their son Robin to suicide unexpectedly in 2012.

Tracy said there was nothing Robin loved better than exploring and camping in the wilderness.

Tracy and his family have been walking to honor Robin’s memory and others impacted by suicide for the last ten years.

“Friends and family members be aware and watch and take care of each other, look for the warning signs and, like I said, if you see something, you gotta get involved, and ask questions and see what’s really going on, and then from there you look for help and provide help,” said Tracy.

Katie Nelson has a master’s in social work and said it’s important to be mindful when attending walks like these.

She also said to have an open dialogue and to encourage others to do the same.

“Never be scared to ask questions, because the more we ask, and the more that we normalize mental health, the less numbers we’re going to see in walks like this of those that we are walking in memory of,” said Nelson.

Jessica Guillory is the chairman of the event and walks in memory of her brother Robby Matishek, who was lost to suicide in 2010.

He was a bit of a prankster and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He had a huge heart, loved helping others and had a beautiful smile.

She said knowing she has a community of people able to relate to what she’s gone through makes all the difference.

“It’s actually pretty amazing to know that, you know, if you’re struggling, you have somebody to lean on that’s been through something similar,” said Guillory.

The two-mile walk is Sunday, Sept. 17, at Oak Park from 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. and more than 30 tables will be there providing mental health resources and support.

Motorcycle Club 125 will be barbecuing burgers, and water will be available at various locations in the park.

Guillory said that every year the event brings in more people and she hopes everyone will visit their social media page for ways to contribute year-round.

Donations at the event, and any made online through December 31, will provide grants, continued education for those in suicide prevention leadership in Minot and so much more.

