Minot firefighters ask community to ‘fill the boot’ to support MDA

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – You may have seen some firefighters talking to passersby and holding a boot around a few crosswalks in Minot.

William DeCoteau, a senior firefighter with the Minot Fire Department, said they are raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Cash and checks are deposited into footwear on 6th and 16th Street SW.

He said in any given shift, they raise up to $3,000 to $4,000, and they’ve been filling boots for the last three days.

“People are awesome about doing to a good cause, and it’s nice to get out with the community, be able to talk with them,” said DeCoteau.

He said donation ranges from a couple of bucks to $100.

Thursday night is their last day on the sidewalks.

