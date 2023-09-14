McKenzie County man to serve one year for involvement in multi-million-dollar oil theft scheme

Darrell Merrell was sentenced to 20 years with 19 suspended.
Darrell Merrell was sentenced to 20 years with 19 suspended.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A sentencing hearing was held Thursday morning for a man charged with stealing crude oil.

Darrell Merrell was sentenced to 20 years with 19 suspended after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property. Merrell and three other individuals were charged with stealing more than $2.4 million in oil from 2020 to 2022.

McKenzie County States Attorney Ty Skarda requested 20 years with 17 suspended, while Merrell’s attorney Robert Bolinske, Jr. asked for the entire sentence to be suspended. Both parties said Merrell was the only person involved with the thefts to fully cooperate.

Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt said some time was necessary but went with a short sentence since Merrell cooperated.

Judge Schmidt denied a prior agreement that would have resulted in no jail time.

Merrell will also have to pay $200 thousand in restitution to the former company.

Merrell’s co-conspirators, Michael Garcia, Joseph Vandewalker and Mark McGregor, have all been sentenced and are serving time in prison.

