Mandan Police Department releases 2022 crime stats

Mandan PD crime Stats
Mandan PD crime Stats(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police statistical report for last year shows crime dropped nearly 12 percent.

Chief Jason Ziegler says assaults were down 14 percent but drug cases rose by 7 percent.

The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force seized more than 47,000 grams of fentanyl in 2022, compared to a little more than 9,000 grams the year before.

Juvenile offenses were down 13 percent.

