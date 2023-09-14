Man recently released from Department of Corrections assaults Jamestown victim, police say

Officials say 42-year-old Jeremy Lee Blum is in the Stutsman County Corrections on burglary, assault and terrorizing charges.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, after police say he broke into a home and assaulted a victim.

On Wednesday, Jamestown Police were called to a home in the 500 block of 19th St. SW. for a report of an assault. The victim told officers Blum broke in, struck her in the head with a weapon and threatened her before leaving.

Officers say Blum was recently released from the ND Department of Corrections.

Officers found and arrested Blum in the 500 block of 3rd St. SE. Thursday.

