Former Minot State lineman signed to Raiders practice squad

LAS VEGAS (KMOT) - The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the team’s practice squad.

Gutierrez appeared in special teams situations in one game with the Raiders last season.

The team waived his contract in May, when the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a contract.

The Chiefs waived his contract in August.

The NFL increased the number of practice squad players per team to 16 last season.

