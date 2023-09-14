Downtown Fargo bar ordered to pay $500 fine, violating city code

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular downtown Fargo bar was in the hot seat at the city’s liquor control board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The board was following up with District 64 about minors in the bar.

Owners and staff say they’re doing what they can, but minors continue to use fake ID’s and are finding better ways to get in.

They say people can order a fake for about $100, with their real names and addresses, and the quality is pretty good, too.

District 64 says to combat this they bought an ID scanner and security mans the entrance, wearing body cameras, at all times.

“On really good fake ID’s, when you scan it, the barcode actually brings up all of their information and their birthday is 21,” staff say. “So, we still check the ID physically because there are still telltale signs of a fake.”

Owners say they go over the top for security measures to set the tone for the bar scene downtown. They say they’ve taken security seriously from the beginning and believe having a liquor license is a privilege -- one they don’t take for granted.

“When we opened, we started wanding people from the day we opened,” Owners Chuck and Reeno Ilogu said. “They called us ghetto. No, I’m a college graduate. I have a business administration degree from VCSU. He does too. I’m not ghetto.”

District 64 says anyone with a fake is blacklisted from the bar. Every person who walks in is wanded with a metal detector, has their ID scanned and then they check the list to make sure that person hasn’t been blacklisted.

Still, the liquor control board decided District 64 violated Fargo code. It’s their first violation and the owners must pay a $500 fine.

