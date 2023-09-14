Cost-effective methods used for road maintenance in Minot

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Road maintenance is continuing throughout the city of Minot.

Crews are working on smoothing roads between 10th Street SW and 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue.

City Engineer Lance Meyer said traditionally, the ground would’ve been dug up and rebuilt, but this time, they’ll be using a cement stabilization technique.

“The process is a lot quicker. It’s more efficient and it’s generally more cost-effective to do it this way,” said Meyer.

The projects on these streets are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

