Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for Burnt Creek Township

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to approve a motion to change zoning in Burnt Creek Township.

This would change the zone from agricultural to residential. It concerns about 500 acres that a family inherited and would like to develop. Many nearby property owners expressed their concerns. One of the developers then explained the plan.

“I have to say I was also concerned, but if the type of subdivision being described by the petitioner is exactly what I would like to see if we have to have development in the area. So that has elevated a lot of my concerns too,” said Bea Streifel, Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commissioner.

The approval will now go to the Burleigh County Commission with a do-pass recommendation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.