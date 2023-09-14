Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for Burnt Creek Township

The area of Burnt Creek Township that the commission approved the zone change
The area of Burnt Creek Township that the commission approved the zone change(Courtesy of: burleighco.com)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to approve a motion to change zoning in Burnt Creek Township.

This would change the zone from agricultural to residential. It concerns about 500 acres that a family inherited and would like to develop. Many nearby property owners expressed their concerns. One of the developers then explained the plan.

“I have to say I was also concerned, but if the type of subdivision being described by the petitioner is exactly what I would like to see if we have to have development in the area. So that has elevated a lot of my concerns too,” said Bea Streifel, Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commissioner.

The approval will now go to the Burleigh County Commission with a do-pass recommendation.

