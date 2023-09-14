Bismarck couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Census Bureau statistics show that just one-tenth of all marriages last 70 years.

Couples who make it to 75 years are so rare, statistics aren’t even being kept.

The good news: there’s a couple in Bismarck who has beat the odds. Lyle and Grace Jones are about to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

These old photos bring up a lot of memories for Lyle and Grace Jones. Most of the photos are from their life together.

They’ve been together since they were 17 years old. That’s when Grace spotted Lyle from across the gym.

“I saw him at a basketball game,” she recalled. “He was on the Mandan side and I was on the Bismarck side. I noticed his sweater; it was so nice.”

It was love at first sight.

“We went on a few double dates with another couple, and then all of a sudden he was asking me out on a date just the two of us,” said Grace.

Two years later, the couple married.

“It was a simple wedding. We got married at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Mandan at 8:00 in the morning,” she recalled.

That was on September 16, 1948. But now, they’re preparing to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

“I think, ‘where the heck does time go?’” said Grace.

For the Jones, the past 75 years have been filled with job transfers that took them all over North Dakota. In 1975, they moved back to Bismarck, where they’ve been ever since.

And of course there were babies: Lyle and Grace had 10.

Judy Shaffer is the oldest of the 10 kids. Patti Jones is the youngest.

“Dad and Mom never ever crossed words with each other in front of us kids,” recalled Judy.

“They set a really good example,” added Patti.

An example that’s kept Grace and Lyle’s marriage strong for 75 years.

The Jones say good communication is the secret to staying happily married. Lyle says it’s important, even when you’re mad, not to say hurtful things.

Both Lyle and Grace are 94 years old and still living independently.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.