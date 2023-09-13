Williston Mayor returns in-person for first city commission meeting since July

Williston Mayor Howard Klug returned to City Hall for his first in-person meeting since his...
Williston Mayor Howard Klug returned to City Hall for his first in-person meeting since his unexpected illness in July.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug returned to City Hall for his first in-person meeting since his unexpected illness in July.

The Mayor worked remotely during his absence, participating in meetings by phone and Zoom. Klug says he came back a few weeks ago for the city’s budget hearings.

Klug did not directly say what happened but thanked CHI St. Alexius Williston for providing the care he needed. Klug mentioned he went to other facilities in Rapid City, Bismarck and Dickinson.

“I learned a lot about healthcare. I learned a lot about how hard people do work in healthcare. Thank you all for the people that do what they do out there. I’m glad to be back in the saddle,” said Klug.

Klug says this showed him how challenging healthcare can be and wants to improve it in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
ND gas price hike
MN refinery maintenance causes ND gas price hike
Bismarck couple Michaela Kauk and Jay Randall got engaged at the Twins game!
Bismarck couple gets engaged at Twins game

Latest News

First News at Six
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
First News at Six
Century Volleyball hopes to continue their championship streak
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 9/12/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 9/12/23
First News at Six
Who will take the reins now that Triple H Horse Rescue is winding down?