Williston Mayor returns in-person for first city commission meeting since July

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug returned to City Hall for his first in-person meeting since his unexpected illness in July.

The Mayor worked remotely during his absence, participating in meetings by phone and Zoom. Klug says he came back a few weeks ago for the city’s budget hearings.

Klug did not directly say what happened but thanked CHI St. Alexius Williston for providing the care he needed. Klug mentioned he went to other facilities in Rapid City, Bismarck and Dickinson.

“I learned a lot about healthcare. I learned a lot about how hard people do work in healthcare. Thank you all for the people that do what they do out there. I’m glad to be back in the saddle,” said Klug.

Klug says this showed him how challenging healthcare can be and wants to improve it in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.