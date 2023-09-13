Williston High School to put on three musicals this year

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston High School Drama Department has announced they will be putting on three different shows this school year.

Next month, they will be performing CLUE, a play based on the popular board game. In January, they will put on PUFFS, a play that Drama director Eric Rooke said loosely covers seven years of a certain wizarding school. Finally, they end the season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical.

It’s the first time in more than 19 years that the drama department has performed three shows. Rooke said they are family-friendly shows with characters the actors and actresses are already familiar with.

“It’s fun for the kids to be able to play characters they know,” said Rooke.

Fresh off of their performance of Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical this spring, Rooke said offering more shows gives the department more opportunities to showcase their performances.

“We have such incredible talent and we have such fantastic kids that I said ‘let’s do a couple extra shows this year. Let’s push ourselves to do more and be bigger,’” said Rooke.

Auditions for CLUE start on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.