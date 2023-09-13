UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating a deadly pickup vs. pedestrian crash in Fargo.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the intersection of 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. Authorities say a 68-year-old woman from Fargo was crossing the westbound lanes in or near a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup is a 63-year-old man from Fargo. Charges against him are under investigation, according to authorities.

The intersection has been reopened and traffic can proceed as normal.

Names are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.