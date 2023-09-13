UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating a deadly pickup vs. pedestrian crash in Fargo.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the intersection of 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. Authorities say a 68-year-old woman from Fargo was crossing the westbound lanes in or near a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup is a 63-year-old man from Fargo. Charges against him are under investigation, according to authorities.

The intersection has been reopened and traffic can proceed as normal.

Names are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Bearstail Resigns at St. Mary's
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

Proposed changes, where advisories are replaced by plain language headlines, but watches and...
National Weather Service ‘advisories’ being discontinued in favor of plain language headlines in 2025 or later
The area of Burnt Creek Township that the commission approved the zone change
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for Burnt Creek Township
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 9/13/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 9/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 9/13/23