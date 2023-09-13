Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
ND gas price hike
MN refinery maintenance causes ND gas price hike
Bismarck couple Michaela Kauk and Jay Randall got engaged at the Twins game!
Bismarck couple gets engaged at Twins game

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
Taylor Swift wins twice early at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Olivia Rodrigo helps start the show
First News at Six
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
First News at Six
Century Volleyball hopes to continue their championship streak