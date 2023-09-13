Steve Bakken elected chairman of Burleigh County Commission

Burleigh County Commission meeting
Burleigh County Commission meeting(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Steve Bakken was not only sworn in at the Burleigh County Commission today, but was also appointed chairman of the board. Previously, Bakken served as the mayor of Bismarck from 2018 to 2022.

The position on the board opened after commissioner Becky Matthews’ unexpected death earlier this month. Commissioner Brian Bitner stated Bakken had expressed interest in filling the position, and has budget experience, which he says will be helpful heading into the final budget hearing on September 20.

“I do want to say I greatly appreciate staff reaching out and all the guidelines they’ve given so far. It’s going to be a busy week trying to get caught up with on the budget issues,” said Bakken.

Commissioner Bitner was also re-appointed to the vice chair position. Bakken will serve through the end of what would have been Commissioner Matthews’ term, which ends in December 2024.

