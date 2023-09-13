Police Investigate Shooting at Keelboat Park

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on River Road near Keelboat Park.

At 9:10 p.m. patrol officers were called to the area for a person allegedly shooting at someone on a motorcycle.

They say witnesses saw a man exit a truck and fire rounds at 20-year-old female on the motorcycle.

Investigators are following up on leads to identify the shooter. Witnesses say he was an adult man with darker skin and facial hair. They say he was wearing a dark colored hoodie with the hood up and tightened. He was a passenger in a late 2000′s to early 2010′s dark blue Ford F-150 extended cab with ND plates.

Police are asking the public for information that could help with the case. Witnesses can call 701-223-1212 or text BISPD with the tip to 847411.

