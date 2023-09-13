Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a man they say dealt large amounts of cocaine and meth.

Investigators say Bismarck Police initiated a traffic stop on the car 27-year-old Dashaun Banks was in. The vehicle fled authorities, who later found Banks. Banks denied possessing drugs.

Authorities say they found the vehicle and bags Banks was carrying in a garbage can nearby. They say more than 250 grams of cocaine and about 10 pounds of meth were in the duffle bag.

Banks is charged with dealing over 50 grams of meth and cocaine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.