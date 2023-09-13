Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine

Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine
Man accused of dealing meth and cocaine(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a man they say dealt large amounts of cocaine and meth.

Investigators say Bismarck Police initiated a traffic stop on the car 27-year-old Dashaun Banks was in. The vehicle fled authorities, who later found Banks. Banks denied possessing drugs.

Authorities say they found the vehicle and bags Banks was carrying in a garbage can nearby. They say more than 250 grams of cocaine and about 10 pounds of meth were in the duffle bag.

Banks is charged with dealing over 50 grams of meth and cocaine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Keelboat Park shooting
Police investigate shooting at Keelboat Park
Bearstail Resigns at St. Mary's
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

First News at Six
Sports Spotlight: Bowman County Cross Country
First News at Six
Bismarck Public Schools superintendent gets a special birthday surprise at Highland Acres
First News at Six
Parent communication with schools can boost the success of students
First News at Six
North Dakota’s Senators on the upcoming Farm Bill
First News at Six
Downtowner’s Street Fair will not be affected by construction