Downtowner’s street fair will not be affected by construction

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Downtowner’s Street Fair will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend, but right now there are a couple of roadblocks, literally.

5th Street between Thayer and Broadway is a main hub where many vendors set up - but right now it’s under construction.

City administrators hope the work will be completed by Thursday evening and any remaining holes will be filled in with gravel. After the fair, crews will go back and pave the area.

More than 180 food and arts and crafts vendors are participating in the fair. New this year is a classic car show, beer gardens and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department celebrating its 150th by showcasing special equipment and vehicles.

“Luckily everyone is working really quickly and hard to reopen the streets by 5 p.m. on Thursday, which is when the streets close for the street fair. So if you’re parked downtown on Thursday, please make sure to move your cars by 5 p.m.,” said Downtowner’s CEO Dawn Kopp.

Kopps says up to 75,000 people are expected to pack the downtown streets this weekend.

The fair runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

