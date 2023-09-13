MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A soccer match Tuesday night between two of the top high school teams in western North Dakota was disrupted after two fans rushed the field.

Except the fans had four legs, a wagging tail and a wet nose.

Roughly halfway through the first half of the match between the Minot High Magicians and Jamestown Blue Jays, two dogs ran out on the pitch, prompting officials to pause the game for roughly a minute.

One of the pooches even stopped for a moment for a belly rub from Minot junior forward Cale Workman, before the dogs went on their way, and play resumed at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot.

The dogs received a yellow card for being adorable.

Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Dogs take over soccer pitch in Minot

