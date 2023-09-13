Classes start at the Minot Area Workforce Academy for students

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - About 13 career and technical education centers are popping up around the state due to $68 million of state funding.

The one in Minot started teaching high school students this August.

This is 12th grader Tyke Allery’s sixth time on the truck driving simulator.

“My first time, I think I made so many highway accidents. It was terrible,” said Allery.

CDL instructor, Oley Larsen, said it will take time before they begin driving testing the highways, but for now, they’re simulating and practicing in real life with actual cement and freight trucks in the parking lot.

“It’s my hope though that they get an endorsement to drive CDL Class A by the end of the semester,” said Larsen.

Part of their curriculum includes CPR and first aid safety training just like the Careers with Children course.

Another 12th grader, Deshonia Cree, said she tried to get into the course last year, but it was full. She said she’s not sure what her career will look like in the future, but she likes kids, and the course could help her decide.

“I just really love just working with them. They’re just so curious, creative and funny,” said Cree.

Jenny Jarvis teaches the course for about two hours each school day, helping minds to shape even younger minds. According to a National Education Associate survey, 50 percent of teachers think of leaving the profession earlier than planned.

“We actually started off our classes, looking at those teacher shortages and explaining to the kids how important they are,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis’ students will get significant exposure to the Head Start preschool right next to their class. This excites her because she said their training will have been immersive.

“I’m really excited to be able to work with children and be able to go out to different schools,” said Cree.

Allery said he’ll go wherever life takes him.

The career and technical education courses are also taught in individual high schools.

