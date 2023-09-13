Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New Salem-Almont did not stay out of the number one ranking in 9-man football for very long. The Holsteins move up because New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock beat North Prairie 36-34 when the Cougars were the top-ranked team in the state.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison as the top-ranked team in Class-A football.

CLASS-A Football Poll

Velva-D-A-G (14) — 4-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last Week: 1st Kindred (2) — 3-0 Record — 65 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Trinity (1) — 4-0 Record — 49 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Langdon-E-M — 4-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last Week: 4th Shiloh Christian — 4-0 Record — 21 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass 3-1

9-MAN Football Poll

New Salem-Almont (15) — 4-0 Record — 81 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Sargent County (2) — 4-0 Record — 57 pts. — Last Week: 3rd New Rockford-S-M — 4-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last Week: NR South Border — 4-0 Record — 35 pts. — Last Week: 4th Westhope-N-G — 4-0 Record — 32 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: North Prairie 3-1

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.