Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New Salem-Almont did not stay out of the number one ranking in 9-man football for very long. The Holsteins move up because New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock beat North Prairie 36-34 when the Cougars were the top-ranked team in the state.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison as the top-ranked team in Class-A football.

CLASS-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (14) — 4-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Kindred (2) — 3-0 Record — 65 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  3. Trinity (1) — 4-0 Record — 49 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  4. Langdon-E-M — 4-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  5. Shiloh Christian — 4-0 Record — 21 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass 3-1

9-MAN Football Poll

  1. New Salem-Almont (15) — 4-0 Record — 81 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  2. Sargent County (2) — 4-0 Record — 57 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  3. New Rockford-S-M — 4-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last Week: NR
  4. South Border — 4-0 Record — 35 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  5. Westhope-N-G — 4-0 Record — 32 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: North Prairie 3-1

