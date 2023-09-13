City of Minot welcomes Jennifer Kleen into the Public Information Office

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot is welcoming a new public information officer with a slightly different title.

Jennifer Kleen said her official title will be the communications and engagement manager.

She said she works with three others in the city’s Public Information Office who will divide responsibilities.

Although the title changes, the responsibilities stay the same.

Kleen said they will work together as one to manage all social media, broadcasts and more.

“Engagement” was added to her title, and she is passionate about community involvement.

“We want to make sure that folks know what’s happening before it happens, make sure that folks are heard before everything’s in place. I think that’s really important and I really value that word being added to my title,” said Kleen.

Before this opportunity, Kleen worked in local television news, and most recently as the executive director of the greater Minot Zoological Society.

She will start her new duties on September 25.

