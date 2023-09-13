City of Minot welcomes Jennifer Kleen into the Public Information Office

The City of Minot welcomes Jennifer Kleen into the Public Information Office
The City of Minot welcomes Jennifer Kleen into the Public Information Office(Photo courtesy: City of Minot)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot is welcoming a new public information officer with a slightly different title.

Jennifer Kleen said her official title will be the communications and engagement manager.

She said she works with three others in the city’s Public Information Office who will divide responsibilities.

Although the title changes, the responsibilities stay the same.

Kleen said they will work together as one to manage all social media, broadcasts and more.

“Engagement” was added to her title, and she is passionate about community involvement.

“We want to make sure that folks know what’s happening before it happens, make sure that folks are heard before everything’s in place. I think that’s really important and I really value that word being added to my title,” said Kleen.

Before this opportunity, Kleen worked in local television news, and most recently as the executive director of the greater Minot Zoological Society.

She will start her new duties on September 25.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
ND gas price hike
MN refinery maintenance causes ND gas price hike
Bismarck couple Michaela Kauk and Jay Randall got engaged at the Twins game!
Bismarck couple gets engaged at Twins game

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
First News at Six
Bearstail resigns at St. Mary’s
First News at Six
Century Volleyball hopes to continue their championship streak
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 9/12/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 9/12/23