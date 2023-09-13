Bismarck Public Schools superintendent gets a special birthday surprise at Highland Acres

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht had a blast from his past. He used to be a 5th-grade teacher, and he was back in Shannon Chaussee’s 5th-grade classroom at Highland Acres reading to the kids, but on an extra special day.

It was also his birthday. He was in for a surprise when the students held a little birthday celebration for him. And the kids say it was just as much fun for them as it was for him.

“I was really happy because I’ve never heard of a superintendent. I really enjoyed him in here,” said Nora Bohrer, a 5th grader.

The orchestra students performed Happy Birthday, and the children gave him birthday cupcakes.

He also answered the students’ questions about what he does in his role as a superintendent.

