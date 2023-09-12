Who will take the reins now that Triple H Horse Rescue is winding down?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For nearly 20 years, Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue has taken in surrendered and seized horses. Now that the owners are older, they are stepping back from the horse rescue scene, and it’s unclear who will fill their shoes.

When Alison Smith and her husband first got into rescuing horses 20 years ago, she didn’t know how much time it would take. While they’re passionate about the well-being of horses, she said doing right by the animals takes away a lot of time she and her husband could be spending with family.

“We’ve sacrificed a lot, and we’ve canceled our family vacations. When we took in those 150 horses, we had a trip planned to go to Florida, to bring the kids, and we had to say, ‘Okay, are we going to take the horses, or are we going to Florida?’ And we canceled our trip, and we took the horses,” Smith said.

Smith said people who try to get into the horse-rescuing scene often find it’s a lot more work than they bargained for. She said they’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars taking care of abandoned and neglected horses over the years, and when a horse gets sick, it’s not something you can put off until the next day – especially when it comes to rescued animals.

Triple H isn’t completely stopping its efforts in rescuing animals, though. It still works with law enforcement if needed, and five horses are still living at the sanctuary full-time. Smith says she’s been focusing on Kitty City since 2016, a cat rescue that houses disabled cats.

“I had a sick cat at my mom and dad’s, and I called Alison, and she took it, and from there it just went… I couldn’t have her take that and then not contribute back, and then I started volunteering and just fell in love with this atmosphere and all the cats,” said Laura Schmidt-Dockter, a volunteer at Kitty City.

Smith said the cats who live in Kitty City are available for adoption, but not once has someone applied to adopt one.

Whether it’s cats or horses, it’s clear there are still a lot of animals out there who need help. She said now that they’ve stepped back from rescuing horses, she’s not sure who will step up in their place.

Smith said even though word has gotten out about Triple H cutting back on horse rescues, they still get calls every week from people who want to surrender their horses.

